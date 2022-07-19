Woman Shares How An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Tried To Charge Her Twice For Eating 'Too Much'

“This is the most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit
against the film The Never-ending Story” – Lionel Hutz, I Can’t Believe
It’s A Law Firm
In a scene reminiscent of a Simpsons episode a TikTok user from South
Wales, @poppypaints, has described in comedic detail how she was fat
shamed at an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet.
She states staff tried to get her to pay double due to the amount she consumed at the buffet when she went to leave.
https://www.tiktok.com/@poppypaints/video/7119501307844627717
is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&refer=embed&referer_url=https%3A
%2F%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2F&referer_url=https%3A%2F
%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2Ffemail%2Farticle-11023829%2FWoman-
charged-twice-eating-eat-
buffet.html&referer_video_id=7119501307844627717
The video, which has been liked by over 8000 users set off a stream of
comments, all sharing their own stories of being fat shamed.
@Suziesnoozeasmr replied with “2 days ago at my best friend’s wedding.
Grooms mum ‘oh, you’re the big bridesmaid, lovely to meet you’”
While Hocus Pocus said “Patient asking me when the baby was due, I said
it’s just cake, he was mortified, hopefully it taught him you never ask not
until the baby’s coming out”
Which is a good lesson for everyone. Well probably not everyone as most
people are sensible enough not to say anything unless they are 100%
sure.
Meanwhile Rona Hooper shared her horror travel story “In the south of
France went to a pharmacy for suntan lotion & pharmacist pointed me to
the Slimfast display. He got the full Scottish rage!!
And finally, user Mike had this story to tell “I visited a paid entry beach in
Turkey and they wanted to charge me double as I would take up too much
sand”
Which is appalling on two levels, one they said that but also CHARGING
ENTRY TO THE BEACH! WHAT!? I used to jokingly give friends a Christmas
present of a season pass to the beach, if I was Turkish, I would be in
financial ruin.
Oh, and don’t worry, Poppy refused to pay for two and only paid the standard flat rate.