Woman Shares How An All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Tried To Charge Her Twice For Eating 'Too Much'

“This is the most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit

against the film The Never-ending Story” – Lionel Hutz, I Can’t Believe

It’s A Law Firm

In a scene reminiscent of a Simpsons episode a TikTok user from South

Wales, @poppypaints, has described in comedic detail how she was fat

shamed at an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet.

She states staff tried to get her to pay double due to the amount she consumed at the buffet when she went to leave.



TikTok video link

is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&refer=embed&referer_url=https%3A

%2F%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2F&referer_url=https%3A%2F

%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2Ffemail%2Farticle-11023829%2FWoman-

charged-twice-eating-eat-

buffet.html&referer_video_id=7119501307844627717



The video, which has been liked by over 8000 users set off a stream of

comments, all sharing their own stories of being fat shamed.



@Suziesnoozeasmr replied with “2 days ago at my best friend’s wedding.

Grooms mum ‘oh, you’re the big bridesmaid, lovely to meet you’”

While Hocus Pocus said “Patient asking me when the baby was due, I said

it’s just cake, he was mortified, hopefully it taught him you never ask not

until the baby’s coming out”



Which is a good lesson for everyone. Well probably not everyone as most

people are sensible enough not to say anything unless they are 100%

sure.



Meanwhile Rona Hooper shared her horror travel story “In the south of

France went to a pharmacy for suntan lotion & pharmacist pointed me to

the Slimfast display. He got the full Scottish rage!!



And finally, user Mike had this story to tell “I visited a paid entry beach in

Turkey and they wanted to charge me double as I would take up too much

sand”



Which is appalling on two levels, one they said that but also CHARGING

ENTRY TO THE BEACH! WHAT!? I used to jokingly give friends a Christmas

present of a season pass to the beach, if I was Turkish, I would be in

financial ruin.



Oh, and don’t worry, Poppy refused to pay for two and only paid the standard flat rate.