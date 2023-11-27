The Project

Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

Big family dinners, especially during the holiday season, can get quite heated when politics comes up for debate.

TikToker Neko Ashi shared her hilarious trick to altogether avoid politics from coming up in conversation at all!

“Announce at the beginning of dinner that anyone who brings up politics in any way, shape, or form will be seated at the children’s table.”

That way, any politico will have to be “responsible for entertaining the kids for the rest of the night. That should keep their mouths shut."

@nekoashi222 The holidays are stressful enough. Don’t let politics make them worse! #holidayplans #thanksgiving #turkeyday #americanpolitics #familytogetherness #hapyholidays #familydiscord ♬ original sound - Neko Ashi

And if, for some reason, that doesn’t work, psychologists recommend three steps to diffuse any political arguments.

The Stanford Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education says that we cannot feel compassion if we’re feeling stressed or defensive, so practicing mindful breathing when arguing with someone can diffuse any stress you might be feeling.

Active listening and reflecting back words and feelings to the person you are speaking with is recommended by psychologist Dr Carl Rogers. This can look like “It sounds like you’re frustrated with…, can you tell me more?”

Additionally, respectfully sharing your own beliefs by being honest and not defensive will help prevent political discussion from being heated. For example, “I see it differently, I feel…” By using ‘I’ statements, the discussion can seem much less pointed and accusatory.

