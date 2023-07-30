Woman Shames Her Boyfriend For Not Paying To Sit Next To Her On A Flight

TikToker Gamze Esen shared a video of her boyfriend choosing not to pay the extra fee to sit together. The two even boarded at opposite entrances of the plane.

"All the couples are sitting together, but your man didn’t think it was worth paying an extra €10 to choose a seat next to you," Esen wrote in the video.

I mean, more time with your partner is great, but €10 is a couple of beers in most European cities.

So, is this guy a tight-arse or smart spender?

Well, most people reckon he’s a smart spender!

Jumping to his defence, one person commented on the video: “Why don't you pay it?”

Another wrote: “Just out of principle I don’t pay extra for a seat, the flight is expensive enough.”

But others say he’s a tight arse, even calling the act a red flag.

One user commented: “Nah I'm paying the 10€. If the plane's going down I don't wanna spend my last minutes with a stranger.”

Another agreed: “I can’t imagine sitting next to a stranger instead of my wife, just to save 10 euros.”

And that’s why you’re married, but this guy will probably be single quite soon.