Woman Sentenced To Two Years Prison For Eating Pork On Camera While In Bali

The video shows Lina Lutfiawati, also known as Lina Mukherjee, reciting an Islamic phrase in Arabic, meaning ‘in the name of God’ before eating pork.

Islam is the largest religion in Indonesia. According to a Pew Research Center report, 93 per cent of the adult Indonesian population identified themselves as Muslim in 2023. Eating pork is strictly forbidden in the religion.

The 33-year-old influencer, who has over 2 million followers on TikTok, identifies as Muslim.

She was travelling through the popular tourist destination, Bali, which has a majority Hindu population. Lutfiawati explained she tried the meat out of curiosity, according to the BBC.

An Indonesian resident reported the video to the police, saying she “knowingly” ate pork skin “as a Muslim.”

She was then charged in May by police for disseminating hateful information. This is the latest sentencing in a series of cases involving the country’s controversial blasphemy laws.

Not only will Lutfiawati have to serve two years in prison, but she will also have to pay a $AU 25,200 ($US 13,155) fine. She faces a three-month extension on her jail term if she does not pay the fine.

Image: TikTok @lilumukerji