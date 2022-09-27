Woman Sends Edible Resume On A Cake To Nike In Hopes Of Getting Hired

Karly Pavlinac Blackburn took to LinkedIn to share her now-viral story of how she managed to send Nike an edible resume.

Blackburn explained that she was eager to land a job at Valiant Labs, a division of Nike that revolves around creative ideas.

The team were not currently hiring for any positions, so Blackburn had to get creative to get their attention.

After speaking to some colleagues, Blackburn brainstormed the idea of sending an edible resume on top of a cake to the team at Nike during a party she wasn't invited to.

Not an easy task.

"How could I get an edible resume on top of a cake delivered to a party (I wasn't invited to), to THE team I wanted it to go to, from North Carolina all the way to Beaverton, Oregon," Blackburn explained in her post.

After contacting a cake shop near Nike HQ to organise the edible resume, Blackburn needed to hire the perfect delivery driver to finish off the job.

"The best part of this story is Denise Baldwin. Denise was the Instacart driver that day, and I am so grateful she was," Blackburn explains.

"I knew navigating Nike's large campus was a feat, but combine a giant party with tons of people on top of that adds another layer of complexity to this delivery.

"I talked to Denise on the phone, and she said to me, 'Karly I know this is important to you, and I will do whatever IT takes to get this cake to where it needs to be.'

"When Denise was asked to leave the cake on the table at the front desk she said, 'no, I need to see this go in their hands. I promised Karly I would get this cake to the right person.' Denise navigated the Nike campus, all while having a sleeping child in one arm and a ½ sheet cake in the other."

Nike received the edible resume, and Blackburn has now gone viral for her creative thinking.

Blackburn finished her post by thanking Denise the delivery driver, for her hard work.

"Regardless if I get a job at Nike, the best thing to hear that day was Denise saying, "You have inspired me. This was meant to be. I am a mom, and I am tired of doing Instacart. I know I have more abilities and qualifications to get something better. I'm so glad this worked for the both of us,'" Blackburn wrote.