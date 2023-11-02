Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

Although, it shouldn’t be that shocking if you have ever been a woman on the internet.

The nurse received a number of messages from men who weren’t interested in buying the ring, but instead taking her out on a date.

She shared some of the messages she received from these strangers, with the caption, “POV: Your husband leaves you, so you try and sell your engagement ring”.

Let’s put aside whether it’s appropriate to ask out random strangers online and rate these men’s tactics…

The potential suitor, Gonzalo, first asked if the ring was “still available” after Camille said it was, Gonzalo responded with “To be honest, I really don’t want the ring. I (would) rather just use the ring to re-marry you”.

Wow, from zero to a hundred, full-on dude, 0/10.

Here’s how Dallyn had a crack: “Hey I’m not interested in the ring, but I would be interested in taking you on a date sometime. What do you think?”

At least he was upfront, 6/10.

Next up was Alex with: “I’m not looking for a ring yet. Would it be bold of me to take my shot?”

Polite, but cryptic, if you want a date, ask for a date 4/10.

And Tyson scooted in with this: “Hey Camille, I don’t want to buy the ring but how about I take you country dancing and we can talk about what you are going through?”

Yeehaw, 10/10.

Camille joked, “Ladies, delete Hinge and download Facebook Marketplace”.

I think she’s onto something. If you’re sick of the dating app small talk, pop an old ring on Facebook Marketplace.