The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

Woman Sells Wedding Ring On Marketplace And Gets Flooded With Cringey First Date Requests

Camille, a newly single woman from the US, decided to pop her wedding ring on Facebook Marketplace after her marriage break-up, and what happened next shocked her.

Although, it shouldn’t be that shocking if you have ever been a woman on the internet.

The nurse received a number of messages from men who weren’t interested in buying the ring, but instead taking her out on a date.

She shared some of the messages she received from these strangers, with the caption, “POV: Your husband leaves you, so you try and sell your engagement ring”.

Let’s put aside whether it’s appropriate to ask out random strangers online and rate these men’s tactics…

The potential suitor, Gonzalo, first asked if the ring was “still available” after Camille said it was, Gonzalo responded with “To be honest, I really don’t want the ring. I (would) rather just use the ring to re-marry you”.

Wow, from zero to a hundred, full-on dude, 0/10.

Here’s how Dallyn had a crack: “Hey I’m not interested in the ring, but I would be interested in taking you on a date sometime. What do you think?”

At least he was upfront, 6/10.

Next up was Alex with: “I’m not looking for a ring yet. Would it be bold of me to take my shot?”

Polite, but cryptic, if you want a date, ask for a date 4/10.

And Tyson scooted in with this: “Hey Camille, I don’t want to buy the ring but how about I take you country dancing and we can talk about what you are going through?”

Yeehaw, 10/10.

Camille joked, “Ladies, delete Hinge and download Facebook Marketplace”.

I think she’s onto something. If you’re sick of the dating app small talk, pop an old ring on Facebook Marketplace.

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage
NEXT STORY

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

The Beatles Set To Release Their Final Ever Song With A Video Including 'Unseen' Footage

The Beatles will release their final ever song on Thursday, and the video for it will include "unseen" footage of the band.
Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

Coles And Woolworths Share The Honours At Choice's Shonky Awards

Coles and Woolworths are sharing the honours at this year's Shonky Awards.
Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

Adelaide Pub Apologises After Cocktail Tribute To Matthew Perry Is Slammed

A pub in Adelaide has issued an apology after a planned tribute for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry backfired.
Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Incredible Peacock Costume

Heidi Klum has once again proven that she is the Queen of Halloween at her annual Halloween party with an incredible peacock costume.
Former UK Boris Johnson Seriously Scientists If A Hairdryer Could Kill COVID-19

Former UK Boris Johnson Seriously Scientists If A Hairdryer Could Kill COVID-19

Boris Johnson, the sitting PM at the time of the question - had seen a YouTube video suggesting that blasting a hairdryer directly up your nostrils was an effective way to kill the virus, and so he took the theory further.