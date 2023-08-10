Woman Selling Creepy Porcelain Doll That Is ‘Definitely Not Haunted’ On Facebook Marketplace

She makes this clear by starting the listing with, “This doll is definitely not haunted.” Thank you, Sarah. That is ‘definitely not’ suspicious.

The vintage clown doll is listed for $US 30 ($AU 45.87) and is dressed in shiny pink pantaloons. There is even a video of the delightful tune this little doll plays.

“It is vintage 1980s, in the style of Madame Verte but I don’t see any tags or brand name on it,” the description reads.

The doll was made to be in a seated position and has a lovely little balloon and lace collar.

“Plays music and arms move, only when you wind up the little crank in the back, not just on its own out of the blue in the night,” Gunter continued.

Well, that’s good to know that the doll decides to serenade us all of its own accord. Love that.

Whoever decides to purchase this “definitely not” creepy doll will be stuck with it as Gunter is not accepting returns.