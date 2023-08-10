The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Selling Creepy Porcelain Doll That Is ‘Definitely Not Haunted’ On Facebook Marketplace

Woman Selling Creepy Porcelain Doll That Is ‘Definitely Not Haunted’ On Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace seller, Sarah Smith Gunter of Michigan, USA, has listed a jester doll that is “definitely not haunted”.

She makes this clear by starting the listing with, “This doll is definitely not haunted.” Thank you, Sarah. That is ‘definitely not’ suspicious.

The vintage clown doll is listed for $US 30 ($AU 45.87) and is dressed in shiny pink pantaloons. There is even a video of the delightful tune this little doll plays.

“It is vintage 1980s, in the style of Madame Verte but I don’t see any tags or brand name on it,” the description reads.

The doll was made to be in a seated position and has a lovely little balloon and lace collar.

“Plays music and arms move, only when you wind up the little crank in the back, not just on its own out of the blue in the night,” Gunter continued.

Well, that’s good to know that the doll decides to serenade us all of its own accord. Love that.

Whoever decides to purchase this “definitely not” creepy doll will be stuck with it as Gunter is not accepting returns.

World Number One Tennis Champ’s Strange Training Technique
NEXT STORY

World Number One Tennis Champ’s Strange Training Technique

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    World Number One Tennis Champ’s Strange Training Technique

    World Number One Tennis Champ’s Strange Training Technique

    And it’s not the weights on the shoes trick.
    Elon Musk Hits Back At ABC After They Abandon X (Twitter) Accounts

    Elon Musk Hits Back At ABC After They Abandon X (Twitter) Accounts

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk has accused the ABC of preferencing censorship after the public broadcaster announced it was reducing its presence on multiple ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) accounts.
    Twitter, Now Known As X, Fined $350,000 For Not Delivering On Search Warrants For Donald Trump's Account

    Twitter, Now Known As X, Fined $350,000 For Not Delivering On Search Warrants For Donald Trump's Account

    The US special counsel investigating Donald Trump obtained a search warrant for the former president's account on in January and the company delayed complying, according to an appeals court opinion.
    Six People Killed In Wildfires On The Hawaiian Island Of Maui

    Six People Killed In Wildfires On The Hawaiian Island Of Maui

    Wildfires have killed at least six people and forced thousands to evacuate Hawaii’s Maui Island.
    Iconic American Burger Chain Wendy's Is Heading Down Under

    Iconic American Burger Chain Wendy's Is Heading Down Under

    American fast food chain Wendy's will soon be slinging burgers on Australian shores after the company announced its intention to develop 200 restaurants by mid-next decade.