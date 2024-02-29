The Project

Woman Says Her Life Saved By Stanley Cup After It Allegedly Got Hit By Bullet

We all know drinking more water is good for you, but we might start taking that advice a little more seriously after an incident in America showed just how good water can be for our health.

A woman in Ohio is claiming that her Stanley Cup literally saved her life after a stray bullet shot through a wall in her home.

Rachel detailed the frightening and freak incident: “It was a freak accident, honestly, but my fiance David and I were talking about something [then] we heard about 7 or 8 gunshots and then one really loud bang it entered my house.”

The bullet shot through a wall of their home and could have spelled catastrophe.

Enter the hero of the hour: the Stanley Cup.

“[A bullet] ricocheted off the Stanley, which was right in front of me, and sent it flying through my perfume into my kitchen,” Rachel said.

And while the bullet damaged various items in her home, the Stanley Cup seemed to escape with only a minor bruise! Being made from stainless steel must count for something.

And after recently discovering that Stanley Cups are also fireproof, some were wondering if they’re indestructible.

One online user commented, “First a car fire, now a shootout…I’m convinced Stanley’s are immortal”

So, from now on, forget 8 glasses a day. We’ll be sticking to 8 Stanley Cups.

@xo._ray one of the scariest day of my life 🥺#stanleycup ♬ original sound - JordBen
