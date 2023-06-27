Woman Reveals Super Strange Run-In With Stranger’s Foot On A Plane

“No, I am sure I could beat her”, you think. You would be wrong.

Plane trips are rarely a comfortable experience. No one ever thinks, “Oh, I wish I could just kick back and relax on a long-haul flight with lukewarm coffee and ‘How I Met Your Mother’ reruns.

Tivona beats all of your nightmare flight stories. She was sitting in her chair, minding her business, when she felt something cold rubbing against her calf. When she looked down, she found a bare foot from the passenger behind her.

A foot. Not her foot. Not a socked foot of a loved one. A naked foot of a stranger. It is incredible that she didn’t rip the emergency door open and throw herself out.

Tivona gathered her senses, pulled her phone out and captured that repulsive foot below her, and posted the video on TikTok.

The clip, posted under her TikTok handle @teatinz, lasted 12 horrible seconds, which was far less time than what she had to endure, yet more time than the human stomach could handle.

Her video accumulated over 27 million views and many comments from people who were unsurprisingly repulsed.

So next time you’re on a plane and feeling hard done by the overpriced Shiraz, or crying baby a few rows behind you, just feel grateful that no naked, cold foot of a stranger has rubbed against you. Yet.