The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell

Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell

One mum has shared her hack for avoiding stress on Christmas day, preparing her food and freezing it a month ahead of time.

Claire Gillies, a mum from the UK, documents her Christmas preparation online, preparing everything except the turkey well ahead of time. 

Gillies plans to have all her food prep completed by the first week of December, ensuring Christmas day requires “no peeling, no boiling, no fuss”.

By preparing ahead of time, Gillies says she gets to spend more time with her kids opening presents, and less time tied to the kitchen.

Gravy, potatoes, carrots, cranberry sauce, mince pies and bacon wrapped sausages are all prepared and frozen ahead of time, with Gillies claiming it can even make some of the food taste better. 

Gillies, who posts her Christmas prep under the username Delicious and Real, and even sells guides for others who want to take part in the festive food freezing experience. 

Some were amazed by the Christmas hack, calling it “revolutionary” and “brilliant”, while others weren’t on board with the method, believing fresh food will always taste better than frozen. 

“That's one way to ruin roast potatoes, never the same once frozen,” wrote one unimpressed viewer. 

“noooo! they turn so dry if you do this! Literally tried this once and all the comments round the table were about the dry potatoes,” commented another. 

Newlyweds Slammed Over Their 'Toxic' Marriage Rules
NEXT STORY

Newlyweds Slammed Over Their 'Toxic' Marriage Rules

Advertisement

Related Articles

Newlyweds Slammed Over Their 'Toxic' Marriage Rules

Newlyweds Slammed Over Their 'Toxic' Marriage Rules

One Texan couple have copped heavy backlash after sharing their controversial marriage rules, including never being alone with someone of the opposite gender.
Child Steals Forklift And Hits 10 Parked Cars

Child Steals Forklift And Hits 10 Parked Cars

A 12-year-old boy stole a forklift from outside a school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, before leading police on an hour-long pursuit and hitting ten parked cars.
Taika Waititi Confesses The Reason He Directed Thor: Ragnarok Was Because He Was “Poor”

Taika Waititi Confesses The Reason He Directed Thor: Ragnarok Was Because He Was “Poor”

Taika Waititi has admitted that the only reason he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017 as director of Thor: Ragnarok was because he was “poor” and had children to feed.
All 41 Workers Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel In India After 17 Days Trapped

All 41 Workers Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel In India After 17 Days Trapped

All 41 labourers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas have been freed after a gruelling rescue operation that faced numerous setbacks.
Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.