Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell

Claire Gillies, a mum from the UK, documents her Christmas preparation online, preparing everything except the turkey well ahead of time.

Gillies plans to have all her food prep completed by the first week of December, ensuring Christmas day requires “no peeling, no boiling, no fuss”.

By preparing ahead of time, Gillies says she gets to spend more time with her kids opening presents, and less time tied to the kitchen.

Gravy, potatoes, carrots, cranberry sauce, mince pies and bacon wrapped sausages are all prepared and frozen ahead of time, with Gillies claiming it can even make some of the food taste better.

Gillies, who posts her Christmas prep under the username Delicious and Real, and even sells guides for others who want to take part in the festive food freezing experience.

Some were amazed by the Christmas hack, calling it “revolutionary” and “brilliant”, while others weren’t on board with the method, believing fresh food will always taste better than frozen.

“That's one way to ruin roast potatoes, never the same once frozen,” wrote one unimpressed viewer.

“noooo! they turn so dry if you do this! Literally tried this once and all the comments round the table were about the dry potatoes,” commented another.