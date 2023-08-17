Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

Angelina Murphy has over 687,000 followers on TikTok, a following she has built up through giving regular insights into her house renovations.

However the home improvement guru’s video revealing the unusual sleeping arrangement has caused a stir on TikTok.

The Los Angeles resident said she and her husband Skylar Johnson switch sides of the bed almost every night.

In the video that has over 1 million views, Angelina explains the situation.

“We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on,” she states.

“Last night I slept on that side and then the night before - for like two or three nights in a row - I slept on this side.”

“It's never discussed, we just randomly pick a side when we go to sleep and whenever this has come up in conversation people act like that is the craziest thing they've ever heard.”

Angelina said her and Skylar had been together for nearly 11 years and they’ve just never thought to pick a side of the bed.

The comments on TikTok demonstrated her fanbase’s shock at the revelation.

“How do you live your life so wild like that. I could never,” one user said.

“I can't handle this kind of anarchy,” said another TikTok user.

Unfortunately for Angelina, she said she’s nearly lost 500 followers since making the omission.

Despite the backlash, sociology professor Pepper Schwartz told Insider that the arrangement wasn’t necessarily a bad idea.

“I think that they're freed from a kind of possessiveness about order that most of us have, and it makes their life a lot more flexible,” said Schwartz.

“The fact that these people have never decided that, ‘OK, this is a way we order our lives together,’ makes people nervous because it kind of questions the whole way everybody creates a couple life.”