The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

Woman Reveals She And Her Husband Sleep On Different Sides Of The Bed Every Night

A woman has shocked the internet by revealing that she and her husband sleep on different sides of the bed every night.

Angelina Murphy has over 687,000 followers on TikTok, a following she has built up through giving regular insights into her house renovations.

However the home improvement guru’s video revealing the unusual sleeping arrangement has caused a stir on TikTok.

The Los Angeles resident said she and her husband Skylar Johnson switch sides of the bed almost every night.

In the video that has over 1 million views, Angelina explains the situation.

“We do not have a regular side of the bed that we sleep on,” she states.

“Last night I slept on that side and then the night before - for like two or three nights in a row - I slept on this side.”

“It's never discussed, we just randomly pick a side when we go to sleep and whenever this has come up in conversation people act like that is the craziest thing they've ever heard.”

Angelina said her and Skylar had been together for nearly 11 years and they’ve just never thought to pick a side of the bed.

The comments on TikTok demonstrated her fanbase’s shock at the revelation.

“How do you live your life so wild like that. I could never,” one user said.

“I can't handle this kind of anarchy,” said another TikTok user.

Unfortunately for Angelina, she said she’s nearly lost 500 followers since making the omission.

Despite the backlash, sociology professor Pepper Schwartz told Insider that the arrangement wasn’t necessarily a bad idea.

“I think that they're freed from a kind of possessiveness about order that most of us have, and it makes their life a lot more flexible,” said Schwartz.

“The fact that these people have never decided that, ‘OK, this is a way we order our lives together,’ makes people nervous because it kind of questions the whole way everybody creates a couple life.”

Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others
NEXT STORY

Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    Bob Katter Called Out At Matildas Semi-Final For His Hat Blocking The View Of Others

    It was the match that the entire nation watched. Actually, let me start that again, it was the match the entire nation tried to watch.
    New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

    New Research Shows The Mediterranean Lifestyle Will Help You Live Longer

    I eat pasta 3 times a day so I think I’m going to live forever.
    Pilot Dies In Toilet While Flying From Miami To Chile

    Pilot Dies In Toilet While Flying From Miami To Chile

    A pilot has collapsed and died in a toilet on-board a Boeing 787 while flying from Miami to Chile.
    Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

    Australia’s Rudest Cities Have Been Revealed

    A new survey has revealed Australia’s rudest cities, and sorry to Queensland, but Bundaberg has taken out the top spot.
    March 2024 Trial Date Proposed For Donald Trump's Case In Georgia

    March 2024 Trial Date Proposed For Donald Trump's Case In Georgia

    Prosecutors have proposed that former US president Donald Trump's trial on election interference charges start on March 4, 2024.