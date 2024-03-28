Woman Rejects Husband’s Baby Name Suggestion ‘Stuarta’

Taking to the popular Reddit forum, Am I The Asshole, the woman sought some clarification if she was in the wrong for shutting down her husband’s baby name suggestion.

The mum-to-be explained that she and her 38-year-old husband were expecting their first baby.

They had discovered they were having a girl, but that has caused some issues in regard to what to call her.

“See, when we first started talking about names, the ‘boy name’ was immediately decided: Stuart Jr, after my husband,” she explained, adding “But, for a girl, things got murky.”

Her husband wanted to alter their original choice of a name to suit a girl, resulting in the suggestion “Stuarta”.

“No, you’re not having a stroke. Apparently, his logic is that since Stuart ends in ‘t,’ we can just add an ‘a’ to make it feminine,” she said.

“I tried explaining why that doesn’t quite work, how it sounds more like a furniture brand than a human name, how she’d be endlessly correcting people and explaining its origin.”

“Now, I love my husband, and I understand wanting to honour family, but I can’t imagine subjecting our daughter to a lifetime of awkward stares and endless questions about her ‘unusual’ name. I also worry about potential bullying and the impact it could have on her self-esteem.”

Reddit users jumped to reassure the mumma that she was not being unreasonable in rejecting the suggestion.

“Naming a child is a two-yes and one-no situation. This means you need two times yes for a name to be it and one no to make sure that name is not the name you choose. Works both ways if you’d ask me,” one person wrote. “Also, I am not a fan of naming the first name of a child after a parent.”

Many commenters were not big fans of the idea of naming children after their fathers.

“Here’s the thing, though. WTF? Should any child HAVE to be named after him in some way? I get the traditional thing, but this is just weird behaviour,” another person said.

“So when she’s old enough to have to explain why she was named Stuarta, what else is there for her to say but, ‘My father has such a big ego, he insisted his first child be named after him, no matter the emotional damage it would cause a daughter,’” one person wrote.

“I’m guessing the kids will have his last name, too. So why does he also get to name their first names after himself?” another asked.