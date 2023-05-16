The Project

Woman Refuses To Pay For A $200 Bottle Of Perfume Her 4-Year-Old Broke

A mother has caused quite the stir as she’s outright refusing to reimburse her friend for a bottle of Chanel perfume her daughter broke.

The event took place at the aforementioned perfume owner’s home, where she had agreed to look after her friend’s four-year-old daughter.

While doing what kids do — going to the toilet and then touching absolutely everything — the little girl dropped the designer perfume as she was inspecting the pretty bottle.

Many say that the friend should have been supervising the small child at all times, but I mean, in the bathroom? Really? If anything, make them go in the bathroom with the cheap knock-off perfumes.

As a parent myself, I can tell you that the most amount of damages I’m willing to pay is twenty dollars, mostly because it’s your fault for letting my child into your house in the first place. If you’re looking after my kid unsupervised, then you’re very close to my family, and you know exactly what a little menace my child can be. If he poops on your couch or chews on your tv, that’s on you. But here’s twenty bucks.

When the story was shared on Reddit, strong internet-flavoured opinions came hurtling down on both sides of the argument.

One poster shared her own similar friendship-destroying account of when she was looking after a child who threw up on her $7500 couch, and the parents refused to pay for the damages. Now that is terrible. Chuck them a twenty, at least.

