Woman Refuses To Enter Workplace Until Her Start Time Dividing Opinion On If She's Late Or Not

A woman who refuses to step into her workplace before her start time of 8am has divided opinion.

TikToker @anaxxibarra posted a video of her sitting in her car, waiting until the clock ticked over to 8am.

"I'm literally in the car waiting for it to be exactly eight so I can walk in my job, because I start work at eight," she said in the video.

"That means I'm gonna leave at exactly the time that I'm supposed to leave."

But while some agreed with the notion you shouldn't work more than you're paid for, saying employers "don't pay us to walk in and get settled".

But others were critical, saying the start time means you should be ready to work at that time.

"If you start at eight doesn't that mean you should be actively working at eight?" said one person.

Others agreed saying she'd "actually be late" if she wasn't ready to work at her start time of 8.

