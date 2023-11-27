Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

In a post to Reddit, she explains that her sister's wedding is a child-free event, but she wants to bring along her little one, anyway.

Of course, the drama was posted in the subreddit 'Am I the A-hole,' and this lady wanted to know if she was one.

The woman explained that even though her sister had requested no minors at her marriage, she felt she had no choice.

Her husband is on a work trip on the date in question, and she can't find anyone to watch her bub, but when she asked her sister, things got heated.

"She called me an a-hole for rejecting her invitation and making my whole life revolve around my son. I told her I had no one to watch my son, so I wouldn't be able to go – but it's also fine that she doesn't want to make an exception."

The woman knocked back her sister's suggestion of asking neighbours for help, saying she only really trusts her family to look after him, all of which would be at the wedding.

The post blew up, with comments being divided. Some people think she's a bit of an A-hole, while others do not so much.

But one of the most upvoted comments was the most diplomatic response: "Bride and groom get to set rules, guests get to decide if they show up. All good".

To be honest, it sounds like they are both being A-holes a little bit. The sister didn't need to respond so harshly, but the mother of the new baby could work a little harder to find a babysitter.