The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

Woman Refuses To Attend Her Sister's Child-Free Wedding Unless An Exception Is Made For Her Son

A woman has gotten herself into trouble for wanting to bring her baby to her sister's child-free wedding, deciding not to attend at all if an exception couldn't be made for her son.

In a post to Reddit, she explains that her sister's wedding is a child-free event, but she wants to bring along her little one, anyway. 

Of course, the drama was posted in the subreddit 'Am I the A-hole,' and this lady wanted to know if she was one. 

The woman explained that even though her sister had requested no minors at her marriage, she felt she had no choice. 

Her husband is on a work trip on the date in question, and she can't find anyone to watch her bub, but when she asked her sister, things got heated.

"She called me an a-hole for rejecting her invitation and making my whole life revolve around my son. I told her I had no one to watch my son, so I wouldn't be able to go – but it's also fine that she doesn't want to make an exception." 

The woman knocked back her sister's suggestion of asking neighbours for help, saying she only really trusts her family to look after him, all of which would be at the wedding.

The post blew up, with comments being divided. Some people think she's a bit of an A-hole, while others do not so much. 

But one of the most upvoted comments was the most diplomatic response: "Bride and groom get to set rules, guests get to decide if they show up. All good". 

To be honest, it sounds like they are both being A-holes a little bit. The sister didn't need to respond so harshly, but the mother of the new baby could work a little harder to find a babysitter.

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play
NEXT STORY

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Advertisement

Related Articles

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Study Reveals Mario Kart As The Most Stressful Game To Play

Mario Kart has been named the most stressful game to play, increasing your heart rate by an extra 32.81%, according to a study.
Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

Teenage Personal Trainer Smashes World Record with 9,229 Pull-Ups In 24 Hours

A 19-year-old personal trainer has completed 9,229 pull-ups in 24 hours, smashing the previous record by 629.
Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

Virgin Atlantic Flight Powered Largely By Used Cooking Oil To Take Off From Heathrow

Tuesday’s flight from London Heathrow to New York JFK is the world’s first transatlantic flight on a large aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel.
Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

Woman Shares Hilarious Trick To Stop Politics Ruining Family Dinners

Big family dinners, especially during the holiday season, can get quite heated when politics comes up for debate.
World’s Most Remote Job For Those Who Hate People, And Loves Penguins Has Been Revealed

World’s Most Remote Job For Those Who Hate People, And Loves Penguins Has Been Revealed

Are you sick of the hustle and bustle of city life, or are you just over being around people? Well, do we have the job for you.