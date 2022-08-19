The Project

Woman Receives Wellness Check From Local Bookstore After Purchasing 'Unhappy' Books

Have you ever wondered if the people packaging up your online orders are making assumptions about you?

Do you think that internet shopping is taking away the human interaction we have from brick-and-mortar stores? Do you worry about what your recent purchases might say about you? 

 

Well, spare a thought for Cambridge woman Kara Rofé who received not only her order confirmation but also a “wellness check” after buying two books online from her local bookshop. 

 

The books that prompted the message; I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy and The Fleabag Scriptures by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. 

(Image from https://twitter.com/spleen_bean)

Do you think this is ok, or is this overstepping the line from the bookstore? It’s not like she bought blonde hair dye, 10 tubs of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and every Radiohead album. Then you may have reason to worry.  

 

Kara, 24, who is doing fine, took to Twitter to laugh about it, and her followers agreed it was a kind gesture. 

 

But it does raise a point that independent booksellers can provide something the Amazons of the world can’t, which is a human touch. 

 

If this were Amazon it wouldn’t surprise me if they commented, “People who buys these books also liked; Trackpants, painkillers, a copy of the saddest movie ever made on Blu ray”. 

 

And now that she went viral on Twitter, what has Kara done with this new fame? Well, she has shouted out other great local bookshops in her area, so yes, to answer your question Morgan, it seems like Kara is doing very ok. 

