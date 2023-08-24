Woman Realizes The Bar Of 'Soap' She's Been Using Is Actually Cheese

The story has gone viral on Twitter and Reddit over the past few days, with many people questioning how she couldn't notice the difference.

It turns out this incident happened in 2020, during the height of COVID-19 and a time when everyone was being implored to wash their hands regularly.

Despite the fact that the orange 'soap' failed to actually provide any foam while she washed her hands, Miley continued using it before she figured out her 'soap' was a block of cheddar.

When she finally became aware of her cheesy situation, she posted to Reddit, "Just realized my soap wasn't working because it's literally a block of cheese". The post has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many people in the comments questioned how she couldn't notice the difference.

Some asked, "Did she not once think, 'This soap smells like cheesy feet?"

"I have so many questions," another person added.

And another stating the obvious, "Just how? Didn't she notice it didn't foam, or did it!"