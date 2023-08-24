The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Realizes The Bar Of 'Soap' She's Been Using Is Actually Cheese

Woman Realizes The Bar Of 'Soap' She's Been Using Is Actually Cheese

Miley had spent days washing her hands with what she believed to be a bar of soap. Only to come to the embarrassing realization that it was a block of cheese.

The story has gone viral on Twitter and Reddit over the past few days, with many people questioning how she couldn't notice the difference.

It turns out this incident happened in 2020, during the height of COVID-19 and a time when everyone was being implored to wash their hands regularly.

Despite the fact that the orange 'soap' failed to actually provide any foam while she washed her hands, Miley continued using it before she figured out her 'soap' was a block of cheddar.

When she finally became aware of her cheesy situation, she posted to Reddit, "Just realized my soap wasn't working because it's literally a block of cheese". The post has since gone viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many people in the comments questioned how she couldn't notice the difference.

Some asked, "Did she not once think, 'This soap smells like cheesy feet?"

"I have so many questions," another person added.

And another stating the obvious, "Just how? Didn't she notice it didn't foam, or did it!"

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning
NEXT STORY

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Advertisement

Related Articles

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Olympian Steven Bradbury Receives Bravery Award For Rescuing Four Teenagers From Drowning

Bradbury leapt to fame when he won Australia's first Winter Olympics gold medal back in 2002.
Rolling Stones Appear To Announce New Album In Local Newspaper Advert

Rolling Stones Appear To Announce New Album In Local Newspaper Advert

Good news for people waiting for a new Rolling Stones album - which is presumably everyone over the age of 70 - you can expect one in September.
Rare Copy Of Harry Potter Book Set To Fetch $20,000 At Auction

Rare Copy Of Harry Potter Book Set To Fetch $20,000 At Auction

A rare copy of a Harry Potter book could be about to fetch up to $20,000 at auction.
New Zealand MP Says The Nation Should Consider Joining Australia As One Country

New Zealand MP Says The Nation Should Consider Joining Australia As One Country

A Kiwi MP has suggested that the nation should think about becoming an Australian state.
Government Expects Grocery Prices To Begin To Drop In Coming Months

Government Expects Grocery Prices To Begin To Drop In Coming Months

Finance Minister Katy Gallagher hopes supermarket giants will start to lower the price of groceries for customers as production costs drop.