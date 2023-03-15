Woman Rants On TikTok After Walking Out On Date Because They Refused To Pay $3 For Cheese

New Yorker and TikTok user Dafna Diamant recently took to the platform to rant about a recent Hinge date, explaining she had to walk out after he refused to pay an add-on for his meal.

“So we schedule to go to dinner, we’re sitting at the restaurant, and he seems very nice. Not a catfish, Dafna begins to explain in the video.

“Things are going well, and the waitress comes over; she wants to take our order.”

Dafna explains that when the waitress came over to take their order, her date opted for the burger, which prompted the worker to ask if he wanted Cheese.

“He asked, ‘Is this gonna be extra?’“ she continued.

“And she says, ‘Yes, it’s $3.00 extra.’ He said, ‘OK, never mind.’”

“I’m like, what the actual f**k? I’m like, OK, I’m hungry. I’m gonna get my branzino and see what happens.”

“And he’s like, ‘Oh my God, you have to pay extra for everything these days,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s New York City.’”

After their meal, Dafna made an excuse to go to the bathroom in order to end the date early.

“I took my purse, and I went to the waitress and was like, ‘Hey, I just want to pay the bill.’

“I just paid and walked out of the restaurant.

“So I texted him and said, ‘The check is taken care of; you should have gotten the cheese.’

“Then I blocked him.”

Unfortunately for Dafna, many in the comments did not support her decision to leave early, instead taking her dates side.

“I understand where you’re coming from, but think about it. A whole pack of Cheese is like, what? $3.50? They were charging him $3.00 just for one slice,” one user wrote.

“This wasn’t the power move you thought it was,” one woman added.

“Is this a joke? Please say it’s a joke. Ugh. Over Cheese?” someone else said.

Speaking to NBC News, Dafna revealed that the video's attention was overwhelming, especially with all the hate comments.

“I try to not take it personally because it didn’t really happen,” she revealed.