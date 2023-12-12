Woman Rages Over Partner's Secret Santa Gift He Received From Female Coworker

"'No, I'm not crazy at all, I wouldn't kick off over a Secret Santa'," the text reads on the video on a photo of TikTok user, Sophie Pierre. It then quickly changes to her raging about the gift.

The video shows a mug that has the words printed on the front: "Me at work with all my bitches."

The back of the mug has a stick-figure man surrounded by stick-figure women.

"Are you taking the f**king p**s?" she said in the video.

"Look what some f**king w**re has got Billy for his Secret Santa."

"Is that a joke?!" she yelled at the end of the video.

"I don't want to hear from anyone who thinks I'm overreacting," she wrote in the caption.

People rushed to her defence in the comments, with many saying that they would be "livid" if their partner brought home a similar gift.

"No but on a serious note, why would you buy that for someone when they have a girlfriend? Would send me absolutely raging," one wrote.

Another added that they would "rock up to his workplace" if he had received a gift like that.

"I appreciate your reaction, it's so real," another said.

However, some users pointed out that maybe her boyfriend has a part to play in this gift. "Ask yourself why she felt comfortable enough to get him that. He probably entertains it when he's there."