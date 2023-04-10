Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

Felicia told Insider that she'd been working two days in the office, and three at home, in a hybrid model of work since the pandemic.

She had found working from home to be more productive because there were less "distractions and interruptions".

"I was going home and working four hours because I couldn't get the work done," she said.

But after being mandated to return to the office full-time, Felicia decided a month later, while sitting in traffic, that it would not work for her.

"I know how to do my job," she said.

"I don't need to be in an office to do my work.

"I just knew I didn't want to go back to what it felt like before."

Felicia said she walked away from her $100,000-a-year salary to seek a position that had a hybrid working option, even if that meant a pay cut.

"The payoff is the driving and the traffic and the stress of being on the road five days per week versus being able to do the very same work and more from the convenience of the hybrid option," she said.