The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

Woman Quits Six-Figure Salary Job After Being Told She Must Return To The Office Full-Time

A woman in the U.S. has given up a six-figure salary because her employer told her she must return to the office full-time.

Felicia told Insider that she'd been working two days in the office, and three at home, in a hybrid model of work since the pandemic.

She had found working from home to be more productive because there were less "distractions and interruptions".

"I was going home and working four hours because I couldn't get the work done," she said.

But after being mandated to return to the office full-time, Felicia decided a month later, while sitting in traffic, that it would not work for her.

"I know how to do my job," she said.

"I don't need to be in an office to do my work.

"I just knew I didn't want to go back to what it felt like before."

Felicia said she walked away from her $100,000-a-year salary to seek a position that had a hybrid working option, even if that meant a pay cut.

"The payoff is the driving and the traffic and the stress of being on the road five days per week versus being able to do the very same work and more from the convenience of the hybrid option," she said.

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise
NEXT STORY

More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

    More People Are Turning To The Great Outdoors To Improve Their Mental Health As Nature Prescriptions Rise

    It turns out that people who walk, run, skip, float or swim out in nature are just plain happier and healthier.
    Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

    Campaign To Introduce Vacancy Tax On Land Owners With Empty Homes

    The Queensland Greens want to tax the weekend holiday makers and Airbnb operators, proposing a five per cent levy for those keeping their holiday homes vacant most of the year.
    Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

    Swimming Instructor Reveals Why You Should Never Buy Your Kids Blue Bathing Suits

    An American swimming instructor has revealed the one-colour swimsuit you should never buy for your child.
    Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

    Professional Chocolate Taster Reckons We Have All Been Eating Our Easter Eggs Wrong

    A professional chocolate consumer has revealed the correct way to eat Easter eggs, and we've been doing it wrong this whole time.
    Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

    Research Has Revealed Why Your Wine Tastes Better On Holiday

    Everything tastes better when you're in a good mood.