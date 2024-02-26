Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

Lauren Chiren, 55, was a senior finance executive at the time.

It was only after several doctor's visits that she received the right diagnosis.

New employer guidelines have now been issued in the U.K. amid concerns over the number of women leaving work because of their symptoms.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has stated that symptoms that have a long-term and substantial impact on women might be considered a disability.

Employers must make "reasonable adjustments" for women going through menopause.