The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

A British woman who quit her job because she thought she had early onset dementia has discovered menopause was to blame.

Lauren Chiren, 55, was a senior finance executive at the time.

It was only after several doctor's visits that she received the right diagnosis.

New employer guidelines have now been issued in the U.K. amid concerns over the number of women leaving work because of their symptoms.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission has stated that symptoms that have a long-term and substantial impact on women might be considered a disability.

Employers must make "reasonable adjustments" for women going through menopause.

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme
NEXT STORY

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

It was sold as the best way to HELP Aussies pay their way through uni.
Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum of one, Rachel Butcher, has hit back at critics after using a common parenting tactic to prevent her child from running away in crowded areas.
Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is searching for a die-hard Swiftie to join their team and advise on all things Taylor.
Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

A woman in Ireland who asked for £650,000 in compensation after a car accident has had her claim rejected after she was found to have won a Christmas tree-throwing competition.
Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Starbucks China is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new pork-flavoured beverage, dubbed the “Abundant Year Savoury Latte”.