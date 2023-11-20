The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Questions Whether Her Boyfriend Liking Another Woman's Instagram Post Is A Form Of Cheating

Woman Questions Whether Her Boyfriend Liking Another Woman's Instagram Post Is A Form Of Cheating

A woman has questioned whether she should be concerned over her partner's persistent habit of liking and messaging other women on Instagram, despite her expressing her discomfort with the behaviour.

Writing in to Relationship Rehab, news.com.au's weekly relationship column, the woman said she had been with her boyfriend for two years, and could see herself marrying and building a family with him. 

The woman goes on to say that the only issue is, "he often likes pictures of other women on Instagram and chats with them." 

"It makes me feel like I'm not enough. I've challenged him and he says it's not cheating and is just a bit of fun, "she added. 

The woman then asks news.com.au's resident sexologist Isiah McKimmie whether she should just accept his behaviour. 

McKimmie, a couples therapist, sexologist and lecturer, explained that the definition of 'cheating' varies from relationship to relationship. 

McKimmie went on to explain that not all cheating is physical, and assured the woman that 'Digital cheating' or 'cyber infidelity' is considered a form of cheating to many. 

"Cheating is really anything that breaks boundaries and trust in your relationship," Mckimmie wrote. 

Although her boyfriend may not be physically cheating, Mckinnie reiterated that understanding, compromise and trust are all vital for healthy relationships, all of which are being called into question by her boyfriend's dismissal of her concerns. 

"He's putting his desire to 'have fun' and interact with women he's attracted to above your need to feel enough, valued and secure in your relationship," Mckinnie said. 

Mckinnie finished off his column with the succinct summary; "If he isn't willing to listen to your concerns and change his behaviour, get out as soon as you can."

Average Cost Of Aussie Wedding Drops To $33k
NEXT STORY

Average Cost Of Aussie Wedding Drops To $33k

Advertisement

Related Articles

Average Cost Of Aussie Wedding Drops To $33k

Average Cost Of Aussie Wedding Drops To $33k

The average wedding cost is down to $33,810, thousands of dollars less than in previous years.
Bottle of Whisky Breaks World Record And Sells For A Cool $2.7 Million

Bottle of Whisky Breaks World Record And Sells For A Cool $2.7 Million

A bottle of the single malt Scotch has sold for $2.7 million, a new record for a single bottle of wine or spirits.
Director Ridley Scott Says The 'Bum Ache Factor' Makes Movies Longer Than Two Hours Hard To Watch

Director Ridley Scott Says The 'Bum Ache Factor' Makes Movies Longer Than Two Hours Hard To Watch

Director Ridley Scott has lamented films that are longer than three hours, saying the "bum ache factor" kicks in around two hours.
Self Checkouts Likely To Remain In Aussie Supermarkets Despite UK Chain Ditching The Technology

Self Checkouts Likely To Remain In Aussie Supermarkets Despite UK Chain Ditching The Technology

Experts say self-checkouts are likely to remain a mainstay of Australian supermarkets, despite international chains ditching the technology in favour of staffed checkouts.
Australia’s First Lunar Rover's Final Four Names Have Been Named And They Are Pretty Good

Australia’s First Lunar Rover's Final Four Names Have Been Named And They Are Pretty Good

Australia is heading to the Moon, and you could be part of history.