Woman Pressing Charges After School Serves Her Child A ‘Disgusting’ Cheeseburger

A mum in America is taking her child’s school to court after they were served a cheeseburger that looked about as bad as we assume it tasted.

Taking to TikTok to document their food-based fiasco, user @thatscrazy_64 revealed footage of a cheeseburger that’s hardly worthy of the name.

The patty introduced the internet to the concept of trypophobia – a strong fear of closely packed holes (which incidentally, since seeing this cheeseburger, we’ve suddenly developed).

It’s fair to say, the cheeseburger left the Mother in question, relatively cheesed off. Firing off an email to the school: "I hope this letter finds you well…during lunchtime, I discovered a burger patty in my child's meal that was inedible and appeared to be one of the most disgusting food items I have ever seen served ANYWHERE”.

She went on to complain about the burger’s “foul smell” and “unpleasant texture” before informing the school she would be pressing charges over the lack of food regulations in place to protect students.

For its part, the school board defended the meal. While apologising for her child’s “bad lunch experience” they said they did “not see any issues with the food being served” and contended that while “there is a slight discolouration of the meat, it is still edible”.

And while “it is still edible” is not a description we’ve ever seen on a menu, the school board’s response came packed with one lust punch: "If you or your daughter have an issue with the lunch being served, don't eat it. Packing a lunch is still an option."

Ouch.

Still, we can’t wait to see how this plays out in court. And what both sides bring for lunch.