The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Praised after Kicking Loud Baby Out Of Brother’s Wedding Ceremony

Woman Praised after Kicking Loud Baby Out Of Brother’s Wedding Ceremony

A woman has been praised after asking her cousin to remove her 8-month-old baby from her brother's child-free wedding ceremony.

The woman took to Reddit to ask whether she had done the right thing, after facing backlash from her extended family. 

In the post, the woman explained that although the 8-month-old wasn’t crying, he had been babbling throughout the ceremony and the bride had become visibly frustrated. 

The cousin obliged and stepped outside with the baby, only for other members of the extended family to condemn the woman’s request after the ceremony finished, with one aunt claiming she had “made her grandson leave the wedding”.

Commenters were in support of the poster, calling her a “hero” and the “greatest sister in law ever” for intervening early and standing up for the bride and groom's wishes. 

“Talking/babbling is just as disruptive as crying. And it went on for 10 minutes with the bride looking visibly annoyed before you had to step in and stop it?! So rude and entitled. I hope the bride and groom thanked you for what you did,” wrote one supportive redditor.

“Your cousin owes your brother & his wife an apology. They explicitly asked for no kids. Your cousin didn’t respect that and her child was disruptive,” commented another. 

“Who brings an 8 month old to a wedding ceremony? That's grossly entitled and just asking for trouble,” questioned another redditor. 

The woman updated the post to say that her brother and sister in law thanked her for intervening, and everyone had moved on so the drama wouldn’t continue. 

Worldwide Rallies Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas War
NEXT STORY

Worldwide Rallies Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas War

Advertisement

Related Articles

Worldwide Rallies Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas War

Worldwide Rallies Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Israel-Hamas War

Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators have rallied in cities in Europe, the Middle East and Asia to show support for the Palestinians as Israel's military widened its air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip.
Expert Claims Dogs Can Smell How Long You've Been Away

Expert Claims Dogs Can Smell How Long You've Been Away

An expert in canine cognition has claimed that dogs can become so familiar with a scent, that they are able to 'smell time passing' by how it has weakened throughout the day.
Kim Kardashian Releases Weird Nipple Bra As Part Of Skims Range

Kim Kardashian Releases Weird Nipple Bra As Part Of Skims Range

The celebrity underwear brand world is vast.
Western Australia Faces Severe Bushfly Plague

Western Australia Faces Severe Bushfly Plague

A leading fly expert has shared the reason behind the incredible scenes of fly swarms coming out of parts of WA.
American Harry Potter Fans Are Finding Out Things They Thought Were Magical Are Actually Just British

American Harry Potter Fans Are Finding Out Things They Thought Were Magical Are Actually Just British

American Harry Potter fans have been stunned to find out things they thought were ‘magical’ are actually just British.