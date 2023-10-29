Woman Praised after Kicking Loud Baby Out Of Brother’s Wedding Ceremony

The woman took to Reddit to ask whether she had done the right thing, after facing backlash from her extended family.

In the post, the woman explained that although the 8-month-old wasn’t crying, he had been babbling throughout the ceremony and the bride had become visibly frustrated.

The cousin obliged and stepped outside with the baby, only for other members of the extended family to condemn the woman’s request after the ceremony finished, with one aunt claiming she had “made her grandson leave the wedding”.

Commenters were in support of the poster, calling her a “hero” and the “greatest sister in law ever” for intervening early and standing up for the bride and groom's wishes.

“Talking/babbling is just as disruptive as crying. And it went on for 10 minutes with the bride looking visibly annoyed before you had to step in and stop it?! So rude and entitled. I hope the bride and groom thanked you for what you did,” wrote one supportive redditor.

“Your cousin owes your brother & his wife an apology. They explicitly asked for no kids. Your cousin didn’t respect that and her child was disruptive,” commented another.

“Who brings an 8 month old to a wedding ceremony? That's grossly entitled and just asking for trouble,” questioned another redditor.

The woman updated the post to say that her brother and sister in law thanked her for intervening, and everyone had moved on so the drama wouldn’t continue.