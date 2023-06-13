Woman Posts Video Of Niece And Nephews Tantrums To Prove They Don't Deserve An Invite To Her Birthday

Lauren had discussed her decision with her sister, Angel, and stated that she wanted a lovely relaxing birthday celebration without the young children present. She thought the two had reached an understanding until Angel put Lauren on blast, taking to Facebook to accuse her sister of hating her niece and nephew.

Hate’s a strong word. Is it an accurate one, though? Not according to Lauren, it’s not, but she did fire back immediately.

The disgruntled aunt grabbed her phone and found a video of the kid’s bad behaviour and posted it in the comments.

Wow, someone doesn’t want any birthday gifts this year.

The video not only showed the children throwing wild, potentially birthday party-ruining tantrums, but it also showed mum not doing anything about it as she ignored the children and browsed on a tablet.

So who’s in the right here? Well, as ever, the internet was left to decide. Specifically Reddit. And boy, did the decide. We find the aunt who doesn’t want the kids at her party innocent on all counts.

One Redditor ended things with, “She tried to have the internet gang up on you. You just presented the facts instead of just one side of the story. Besides, it is your birthday.”

And with that mic drop, Lauren, we wish you a very happy and peaceful birthday.