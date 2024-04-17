The Project

Woman Outed For Cheating At Wordle By Fellow Plane Passenger

A US airline passenger has gone viral after a video of her playing the daily brain training game seemed to show her trying to game the game.

Caught out by TikTok user Alex Yanchura, the captured video zooms in, revealing a close up of the passenger switching back and forth between Wordle, and a website of words that have already been played – helping them pick their next word! Outrageous!

Yanchura had no doubt the passenger was cheating, telling People Magazine: “As a daily New York Times Wordle player who takes the game more seriously than one should, I was shocked at what I was seeing.”

The video, recently shared on the US Transportation Security Administration’s Instagram page, has over 1.6 million views, with people online divided over the passenger’s actions.

Some are critical of her for taking some of the fun out of the game: “I can’t imagine the rationale of cheating at a fun little game to exercise your brain”.

Others, though, thought given how many rounds of the game there have been, it was totally fine.

“Checking to see if a word has already been played is not cheating. Who’s going to remember hundreds of past solutions?”

Though, even if it was cheating, this passenger’s hardly alone. A 2022 study discovering online searches for the answer had increased by 196% since the New York Times took over Wordle!

Still, when it comes to five-letter-fun, we’ll stick to being a good old honest player. We swear.

