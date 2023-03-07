The Project

Woman Nearly Gets Taken Out By Collapsing Roof In Massachusetts Subway Station

A collapsing ceiling panel nearly took out a woman in a subway station in Massachusetts.

21-year-old student, Cianna Navarro, was one step away from having the tile fall on her head.

“In the moment, I was definitely very shaken up,” she said.

“I was obviously in a state of shock. I didn’t really know what was happening,” she explained. “Obviously I’m just walking off the T, trying to get home, and the ceiling comes crashing down.”

“I hope change does happen because who knows what would have happened if I took one more step or if it was an elderly person or a child in that situation.”

The moment was caught on the security camera.

“I never like considered looking up when I was waiting at the T, so that was just shocking,” another commuter added.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) said that it looked like water had corroded the ceiling, causing the panel to fall.

The MBTA has already taken down 10 ceiling panels at the Harvard Square station and will be inspecting all T stations.

“Obviously, aesthetics are important but the safety of these stations, the safety of our system is of greater importance,” Jeffrey Gonneville, general manager of the MBTA explained.

“Something shouldn’t have to happen for them to investigate. Something like that shouldn’t have to happen where my life was in danger,” Navarro added.

Image: WBZ, MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY, CNN

