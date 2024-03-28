Woman Mistakes Pom-Pom For Baby Hedgehog After Rushing It To The Vet

The older woman from England spotted the furball on the side of a road and went to rescue it.

After noticing it had not moved or eaten any of the food she left out, she rushed the puffball to Lower Moss Wood Nature & Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire.

Wildlife hospital manager Janet Kotze told the New York Post: "It was the first admission of the day. The lady came in with a box, she said she had found this baby hedgehog on the pavement and it was cold and she picked it up.

"I was alarmed as it's very early for baby hedgehogs, so I was a bit concerned. I took the box from her and took it through to triage, which is a separate room.

"I opened the box and, well, I couldn't quite believe what I was seeing. I thought: 'It's definitely not a hedgehog, perhaps it's some other kind of a fluffy creature.'"

"I realized it wasn't animated at all and I picked it up and obviously with the weight I could feel that it wasn't a hedgehog or any animal at all," Kotze said.

"I put it back in the box and came out and said to the lady, 'It's actually a bobble off a bobble hat.'"

Kotze went on to explain that the sweet lady would have done everything correctly if she were rescuing a real injured animal.

She had not handled the "animal" at all, instead scooping it up in a box. And so as to not stress the "hoglet" out, she did not check on it all that much while she kept it overnight.

Taking to social media to share the hilarious case of mistaken identity, the wildlife hospital wrote, "Our hearts melted as a kind soul thought she was rescuing a baby hedgehog."

"Please remember, if you spot a hedgehog out during the day, it's a sign something's not right. Pop them in a box with a warm source and seek help from your local vets. Let's keep our prickly friends safe!"