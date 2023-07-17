The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

It's an escalating turf war between the wildlife and the wildlife watchers on K'Gari (Fraser Island).

In the most recent incident, a woman has been attacked by a pack of dingoes while jogging on Orchid Beach.

It is the latest attack on what's become a string of dingo incidents on the island. 

In the last two months, a sunbaking French backpacker has been bitten, a 10-year-old boy mauled and dragged into the water near his campsite, and an eight-year-old was nipped and scratched as his dad held him aloft.

Tourists are told not to feed or approach the animals,  but rangers say the dingoes' fluffy façade fools some.

Some 400,000 visit the island every year, and the dingoes a significant selling point for sightseers

But recent attacks are prompting parks authorities to tag and track misbehaving dingoes, and those identified as dangerous are put down.

However, some believe that people are the real problem.

So should K'Gari's original inhabitants be forced to make way for the tourist trade, or do the dingoes outrank the daytrippers?

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack
NEXT STORY

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

Mum Shows The World Her ‘Genius’ Holiday Packing Hack

A packing hack going viral on TikTok is about to revolutionise your travel game, especially with kids in tow. Brace yourselves because it's brilliant!
Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

Royal Family Surprises Wimbledon Crowd As Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic In Men's Final

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their trip to Wimbledon a family affair, with their two oldest children, George and Charlotte, joining them in the Royal Box for Sunday's men's final.
New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

New Study Suggests Being Neurotic May Actually Be Beneficial For Your Health

Good news for worriers, those worries might just be improving your overall wellbeing, according to recent studies.
McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

McDonald’s Is Opening The World’s First Giant Fries Restaurant In Sydney

McDonald’s is building a world-first Giant Fries Restaurant in the heart of Sydney, as part of its global sponsorship of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.
Jock Zonfrillo's Wife, Lauren Fried, Posts Emotional Update Ahead Of MasterChef Finale

Jock Zonfrillo's Wife, Lauren Fried, Posts Emotional Update Ahead Of MasterChef Finale

Lauren Fried, the widow of chef Jock Zonfrillo, posted an emotional update on social media ahead of the MasterChef finale last night.