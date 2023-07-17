Woman Mauled By Dingoes In The Latest Of String Of Attacks On K'Gari

In the most recent incident, a woman has been attacked by a pack of dingoes while jogging on Orchid Beach.

It is the latest attack on what's become a string of dingo incidents on the island.

In the last two months, a sunbaking French backpacker has been bitten, a 10-year-old boy mauled and dragged into the water near his campsite, and an eight-year-old was nipped and scratched as his dad held him aloft.

Tourists are told not to feed or approach the animals, but rangers say the dingoes' fluffy façade fools some.

Some 400,000 visit the island every year, and the dingoes a significant selling point for sightseers

But recent attacks are prompting parks authorities to tag and track misbehaving dingoes, and those identified as dangerous are put down.

However, some believe that people are the real problem.

So should K'Gari's original inhabitants be forced to make way for the tourist trade, or do the dingoes outrank the daytrippers?