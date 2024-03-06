Woman Lifted Into The Air By Store Shutters

According to the BBC, the woman in the video is seventy-two-year-old Anne Hughes. Anne is a cleaner at the Best One convenience store in Tonteg, Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Anne was standing outside the shop, just minding her own business when the shutter suddenly opened, ensnaring her jacket and pulling her up into the air.

Anne grabbed at her trolley, but it did nothing to help her situation.

Luckily, one of the store workers heard her cries, stopped the roller shutter, and ran out to help her.

Thankfully, Anne wasn’t hurt and could see the funny side of the situation. As she told the BBC, “I'll never hear the end of it… My boss has said he's never liked his staff hanging around.”

Anne is enjoying the fame, joking “Last night we were singing Fame to all my messenger group and they thought it was hysterical… I'll have to handle the fame, always have my make-up on.”

Thankfully Anne has also learned her lesson and will stay away from the shutters at opening and closing. “I'll never go against those shutters again. Never. I've learned my lesson.”