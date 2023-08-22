Woman Left Embarrassed By Cheapskate Boyfriend Who Won't Ever Pay Full Price

The woman posted to Reddit, presumably rather than having an open discussion with her partner, to ask the forum if she was in the wrong.

She explained that her money-savvy boyfriend never pays the full price for anything.

"… he's almost addicted to buying things that are on sale or have coupons despite being a VP at his company," she said.

"I'm not talking about sometimes or even most of the time; I would be alright with that. He never buys anything at full price. Never!"

So far, all I'm hearing is that you've found someone who is good money, but do continue.

And she does go on. She explained that he plans his meals around what specials are in the grocery store and only buys clothes that are discounted.

"Last week, we were at my friend's house for dinner, and she commented on his shirt,' she added. 'He proudly said he got it on clearance last year for $20. I was mortified."

You need not be. There's no pride to be had in paying hundreds of dollars for an overpriced item of clothing.

She went on to describe a recent event wherein the couple were out to dinner, and the man had a digital voucher, but the restaurant was unable to accept it through their system.

"We were holding up the crowded line because he refused to pay for both dinners. Finally, the cashier called the manager, but he was busy somewhere else in the restaurant. While we waited, the people behind us were getting annoyed. I was so embarrassed I left him standing in line by himself and went to the car."

I mean, she could have paid? If she was concerned about inconveniencing others, she could have offered to pay the bill and filled her desire to pay full price for things always.

So as you can probably tell, I'm on the guy's side. I get that maybe it's a little much and perhaps exhausting to live the way he does, but it's far more exhausting to never have money because you spend it frivolously than it is to look after it.