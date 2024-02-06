Woman Issued $10,000 Fee For Running Free Mental Health Yoga Sessions On Melbourne Beach

Eliza Hilmer was told she must pay the council $400 per session because her ‘Feel Good Flows’ classes on the beach had become too popular.

When Hilmer started the classes during the pandemic to help people work on their mental health, she had only a few people turn up to the sessions.

Now, Hilmer will have up to 80 people join her sessions.

Hilmer does not profit from the classes; instead, she encourages people to leave a donation as she provides free hot drinks and a live musician at the biweekly yoga sessions.

Hilmer said that she would have to pay three months of sessions upfront, which would come to a total of roughly $10,000.

Talking to Yahoo News, Hilmer said that she would have to cancel the sessions.

"I play by the rules as much as I can," she said. She explained that she was asked to pay for a personal trainer permit initially in order to run the sessions.

Hilmer also ensured that all of her permits, first aid certificates and insurance were always up to date.

"We've been operating as an outdoor gathering for mental health practices more than anything, and it's been really incredible. We've had no problems from the council, we're in a position that I specifically chose that would have the lowest pedestrian traffic — it's a spot right out of the way.

"If you're walking past, there's a chalkboard that says grab a mat and join us — no questions asked. This is public land, this is for the public. If you want to enjoy the beach, meditate, breathe, move with us, go for it."

The council has requested her to cap the classes at 15 people, which Hilmer says she will not do as it will isolate “many vulnerable people”.

However, Hilmer is hopeful that her petition, which has over 1,000 signatures, for the council to let her continue her free sessions without paying an exorbitant fee will be successful.

She said to Yahoo News that she believes the “council can be the solution.”