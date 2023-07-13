Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

Eve Tilley-Coulson, 35, put the callout on TikTok and made the promise of a “referral bonus”.

“If you introduce me to my husband, and I marry him, I will give you $5000,” she said in the video.

Speaking to NY Post, Tilley-Coulson said she was sent between 20 to 25 offers.

“I haven’t gone on any dates yet,” she said.

“But people are definitely motivated to help.”

Tilley-Coulson said she made the decision after being single for five years and trying to meet new people in person and using dating apps.

“But since Covid, there’s been a weird shift in dating culture — guys don’t approach you in person, and most of the men on apps aren’t swiping to seriously date,” she said.

“So I feel like paying $5000 for a husband who’s vouched for, meets my needs, and is ready for a real relationship is totally worth it.”

