Woman Is Offering A $7,500 ‘Referral Bonus’ For Anyone Who Can Find Her A Husband

A woman in the U.S. is offering anyone who can find her a husband US$5000 (AU$7500).

Eve Tilley-Coulson, 35, put the callout on TikTok and made the promise of a “referral bonus”.

“If you introduce me to my husband, and I marry him, I will give you $5000,” she said in the video.

Speaking to NY Post, Tilley-Coulson said she was sent between 20 to 25 offers. 

“I haven’t gone on any dates yet,” she said. 

“But people are definitely motivated to help.”

Tilley-Coulson said she made the decision after being single for five years and trying to meet new people in person and using dating apps.

“But since Covid, there’s been a weird shift in dating culture — guys don’t approach you in person, and most of the men on apps aren’t swiping to seriously date,” she said.

“So I feel like paying $5000 for a husband who’s vouched for, meets my needs, and is ready for a real relationship is totally worth it.” 

