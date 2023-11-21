The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman In Her 70s Dies After Falling At Robbie Williams' Sydney Concert

Woman In Her 70s Dies After Falling At Robbie Williams' Sydney Concert

A woman in her 70s has died after a fall while attending Robbie Williams' concert in Sydney last week.

The fan reportedly fell down six rows of seating at Allianz Stadium as patrons were leaving after the concert.

A spokeswoman for St Vincent's Hospital confirmed the woman died on Monday after being put into an induced coma.

"The patron decided, rather than use the stairs, to climb over the chairs, and as she did, she lost her balance and fell," a spokesman for Allianz Stadium told AAP.

The woman had been critically injured and was taken by ambulance to intensive care, where she remained until her death.

Venues NSW is working with the police.

Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift And Britney Spears During Confusing Pardoning Of The Turkeys
NEXT STORY

Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift And Britney Spears During Confusing Pardoning Of The Turkeys

Advertisement

Related Articles

Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift And Britney Spears During Confusing Pardoning Of The Turkeys

Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift And Britney Spears During Confusing Pardoning Of The Turkeys

The headlines have been coming in thick and fast worldwide, but we want to start by wishing Joe Biden a very happy 81st birthday!
Grandma Devastated As Hideous $300 Birthday Cake Looks Nothing Like What She Asked For

Grandma Devastated As Hideous $300 Birthday Cake Looks Nothing Like What She Asked For

A woman has been left devastated after dropping $300 on a fairy-themed cake for her granddaughter's first birthday, only to be delivered a lumpy, three-tiered mess.
Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

Bride Bans Attendees Under The Age Of 21 From Wedding

A bride in the U.S. has upset her friends and family by refusing to invite anyone under the age of 21 to her wedding, concerned they would try to drink underage at the reception.
Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

Joe Biden Confuses Taylor Swift With Britney Spears During Annual Turkey Pardon

U.S. President Joe Biden has mixed up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears in a speech at the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon, comparing the gruelling transit of turkeys to how difficult it must be to get tickets to see Britney.
Researchers Believe They’ve Solved The Mystery Of What Causes The Dreaded Red Wine Headache

Researchers Believe They’ve Solved The Mystery Of What Causes The Dreaded Red Wine Headache

Researchers believe they may have solved the mystery behind the dreaded ‘red wine headache’.