Woman Horrified To Wake Up From Surgery With Boob Job And Brazilian Butt Lift She Didn’t Request

Kimberly McCormick had flown to Mexico to get a breast lift and skin removed after she had lost a significant amount of weight following weight loss surgery, which she also had in Mexico.

Instead, she woke up with implants and a Brazilian butt lift.

Not only did 65-year-old McCormick wake up in pain, but she also woke up to a whopping $US 75,000 ($AU 113,960) bill.

She had hoped the surgeon would remove the loose skin under her arms and her legs, but had instead been given a Brazilian butt lift, where fat is taken from elsewhere on the body and used to make the buttocks look larger.

Speaking to Newsnation, McCormick said that she had woken up with a “really sore” chest, and then “started bawling.”

She explained that she was told she had requested to have implants, asking for a full C cup, which she claims she “would never say, not ever.”

“The leg lift, the arm lift, the breast lift, and the tummy tuck, everything was marked out and ready to go," she said.

"I went into surgery at four o'clock in the afternoon. And apparently, I didn't come out of surgery until 1:30 in the morning."

McCormick also said that one of her lungs had partially collapsed during the surgery.

McCormick’s daughter, Misty Ann, claims that security pushed her away when she asked what had happened to her mother.

“I get to the door, and he pushes me hard and there is this cement ramp and I just go flying,” she said.

US doctors believe it will cost $US 75,000 ($AU 114,800) to fix the botched surgery. McCormick also alleged that she was pressured into paying an extra $2,500 on top of the pre-paid price for staying longer than anticipated.

"I think I'm lucky that I'm here. I'm lucky the damage isn't any worse. However, I'm looking at another surgery because the implants they put in are so big,” she said.

"I don't care how enticing they make the offer, don't do it. Because the end result is not going to be something you are happy with."