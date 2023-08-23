Woman Goes Viral For Making Her Long-Distance Boyfriend Sign A Contract That Prevents Him From Cheating

Texas-based couple Devon Motley and Geren Gathright shared the document on TikTok that specified clauses for them to enter a long-distance relationship.

The video, now viral for its absurdity, I have to assume, states that cheating, slander, neglect, and not staying in 'continuous daily contact' were all violations of the agreement and can result in either party suing for breach of contract.

As per the document, each party has to share the location with the other 24/7, answer any calls from the other, and stay in daily contact.

This all seems very normal and healthy, right?

In the contract are rules around engaging with the opposite sex. “Violation 16: Cheating, including but not limited to sleeping with someone of the opposite sex, having any sexual contact with someone of the opposite sex, messaging or calling the opposite sex, or sexual innuendos with ill intent.”

“Violation 16?” I hear you say, “That’s so many!” Yeah, it is. And there’s more.

However, as with most things done for the attention and satisfaction or dissatisfaction of total strangers, this is utterly pointless. Because the document isn't notarized, it is not legally binding, so if Devon or Geren do cheat, neither of them can sue.

The views, though! Think of the views!