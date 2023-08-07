Woman Gets “Wake Up With Makeup” Procedure So Partner Will Never See Her Fresh Faced

The treatment, which starts at a cost of $200, is an intensive procedure that uses micro needling to penetrate a pigmented serum into the skin.

In the Tik Tok posted by Sydney Aesthetic Lounge, it’s said the woman’s partner has never seen her without makeup before.

Viewers were divided in the comments, many thinking the woman needed to break up with her partner.

“The way I’d drop the partner and work on myself and find someone who would just accept me as I am,” wrote one user.

“I can't imagine being with someone and live in stress that I have to do my make up all the time,” wrote another.

Others were excited by a new beauty treatment to try.

“Can we see the result??? I have rosacea and would loooove this,” wrote one keen viewer.

“I think I’d like this I’m so pale and face shows redness all the time,” another TikTok user wrote.