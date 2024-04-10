Woman Gets Slammed For Telling Friend To Lower Her Standards When Dating

Taking to the popular Reddit forum, 'Am I The Asshole?', the woman asked if she was in the wrong for perhaps being a little too honest when her friend asked her for some advice.

The anonymous woman explained that her friend 'Lola' has been single for years despite seeking out a partner.

"She is on every dating app and wears white whenever we go out to 'manifest a husband'," she said.

"It has become abundantly clear why she cannot bag a man," she continued, writing that her friend has "a long list of demands, most of which she does not meet."

"She wants someone who is ambitious in his career and makes six figures (she works part-time and lives with her parents, and doesn't seem to be in a hurry to move out).

"He needs to go to the gym regularly and take care of his body (Lola is overweight and hates exercise). He needs to play an instrument and be into music (Lola says she has never picked up an instrument in her life).

"He has to be over six feet two inches (Lola is five feet two inches). She complains that when we go out, no guys approach her, but I've seen plenty of guys ask her to dance, buy her a drink, etc., and she rejects all of them."

The Reddit poster added that she mostly tries to ignore her friend when she brings up her non-existent dating life, but this time Lola had directly asked for her advice, asking how she got her fiancée.

"My fiancée Jim is tall, athletic, ambitious and musically gifted, and she wanted to know how I got him," she explained.

"I tried my best to explain to her nicely that people tend to choose partners who are similar to themselves. Jim and I go to the gym together every day, we both are very dedicated to our jobs, and we have a lot of similar hobbies and interests, so we have a lot to talk about.

"I told her that if she wants to find a man like that, she should consider applying herself more in her job, going to the gym, and picking up a hobby she wants her partner to have. Otherwise, she could either date a guy who is as interested in her as she is or be comfortable with being single."

This advice did not go down well, with Lola getting upset and accusing her friend of fat-shaming her. The anonymous woman defended herself, adding that she did not fat shame her friend and that she only brought up going to the gym as Lola has mentioned it before.

"One of my friends told me Lola is worthy and deserving of a great guy and doesn't need to change herself. Afterwards, I got some texts from friends demanding I apologise to Lola, but others supported me and told me that I was right and Lola was way too sensitive."

Many came to the defence of the anonymous woman, with many believing Lola to be too focused on "superficial qualities. None of these traits says anything about his character. She doesn't want a man. She wants an accessory," one wrote.

"You gave Lola honest, helpful advice when she asked for it. You didn't fat shame her - you just pointed out that people often date those with similar lifestyles. If she wants a fit, successful guy, she should work on those things herself," another added.

"If you want to meet guys who go to the gym, then going to the gym would seem to be an obvious step. Blindingly obvious, in fact, and not fat shaming at all. People of all sizes go to gyms," another person wrote.