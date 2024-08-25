The Project

Woman Gets Revenge By Making Louis Vuitton Staff Count $120,000 Cash Then Leaving

A woman in China recently took sweet revenge on the rude staff at a Louis Vuitton store after an unpleasant experience, making them count over $123,000 in cash for two hours before rescinding the sale and leaving.

Feeling mistreated and disrespected by staff during a visit to the StarLight Place outlet in Chongqing, she decided to return with a unique plan for payback.

On her first visit, she claimed that the staff were dismissive, ignoring her requests and directing her toward last season's items rather than the latest collections. There was also a whole lot of eye-rolling. 

To add insult to injury, when she tried to call LV’s headquarters to complain, she said her concerns were flat-out ignored.

Fast-forward two months and the woman returned to the store accompanied by her personal assistant, a friend, and a bag filled with 600,000 yuan (AU$ 123,000) in cash. 

After trying on some clothes, she told the salesperson that she’d like to purchase them and handed over the massive sack of dosh.

It took the staff two hours to count the money, but just as they finished, she informed them that she'd changed her mind and left the store with her cash in tow.

She later shared her experience on social media, saying, “How could I possibly buy their products to improve their work performance?” 

Her story quickly gained traction, with many netizens applauding her actions.

One commented, “This ending is so satisfying. I’ve always wondered why some shop assistants act so arrogantly.” 

Another added, “They sell luxury goods, but it doesn’t mean they are luxury goods themselves.”

