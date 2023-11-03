Woman Forgoes Traditional Baby Shower In Favour Of ‘Nesting Party’

Nia Lui, the expectant mother, shared her experience on TikTok, and it resonated with many women who found the concept of a nesting party more appealing than a typical baby shower.

This special gathering was coordinated by Lui's friend, Bree, who received a list of tasks from Lui that needed to be completed around the house before the arrival of her daughter.

The women who attended the party dedicated their efforts to deep cleaning the house, reorganising the kitchen, and preparing the baby's room.

By the end of the party the house was spotless, however this is Lui’s third child which means there is very likely a toddler nearby, seconds away from re-destroying the Tupperware cupboard.

Lui explained how the nesting party came about in her post, stating, "So I had my nesting party last night instead of a baby shower, and it was amazing. My friend Bree organised it. I sent her a list of things that I wanted to get done before the baby came, and she made little cards for each person to tackle a specific area of the house."

Lui played more of a supervisory role, guiding her friends on where things should go and what needed to be done.

Despite the work involved, the friends found time to enjoy each other's company, taking a dinner break to share a meal and discuss the impending arrival of the baby.

Lui's decision to opt for a nesting party instead of a baby shower stemmed from her aversion to being the centre of attention and engaging in traditional baby shower games. She also mentioned that, as this was her third child, they had most of what they needed, except for essentials like diapers and wipes.

After the nesting party, Lui and her family felt significantly more prepared for the new baby. She remarked, "Everything was so clean and organised. I feel so much more ready for this baby."

The TikTok video resonated with many women who expressed a preference for nesting parties over baby showers. They appreciated the practicality and sense of community that such gatherings offered, in contrast to the customary gift-focused baby showers. Some even believed that nesting parties could be more helpful and meaningful than bridal showers.

One TikTok user did question the lack of male contribution commenting, “Nah my husband can clean the house and cook. Me and my girls will be eating fabulous food, drinking champagne and celebrating me.”

She did thankfully clarify she; the pregnant woman would not be partaking in the champagne…must be more of a beer drinker?

In a culture where celebrations often revolve around buying gifts for various milestones, Lui and her friends showcased the value of lending a helping hand when it's truly needed, highlighting that sometimes, the best gift one can offer is their assistance and support.