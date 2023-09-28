The Project

Woman Forced To Payback Over 200 Takeaway Orders Worth $11,000

A woman in the UK has been forced to pay back £5,772.80 (around $11,000 AUD) for 211 takeaway orders after saving someone else's card to her account.

24-year-old Brittany Narbett was visited by the man in April 2021, at which point they ordered Uber Eats with his card. 

Narbett then continued to charge orders to the man's card from June 2021 through to October 2022 without his permission until a mutual friend informed him of her actions. 

The man reported Narbett to the police, who claimed she denied knowingly using the victim's card and claimed it was all an accident. 

Narbett pleaded guilty to 14 counts of fraud by false representation and was sentenced to a 12-month mental health treatment programme ordered to pay back the full amount of the orders. 

