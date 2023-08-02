Woman Forced To Give Entire $1.3 Million Jackpot To Ex-Husband

Denise Rossi and her work colleagues took a chance on a California lottery syndicate in 1996.

Their numbers came back just 11 days before Rossi’s divorce papers were filed.

She’d won a US$1.3 million jackpot (about US$3.1 million USD [AU$4.6 million] in today’s money), but refused to tell her then-husband Thomas about it.

Years later, Thomas became aware of Rossi’s ‘win’ when he got a letter from a company that pays out lump sums to lottery winners.

The letter addressed to Denise said the company had “helped hundreds of lottery winners like you around the country receive a lump-sum payment for the present value of their future annual lottery payments”.

Thomas obtained an injunction a few days later and took Denise to court.

The court heard that Denise got the actual cheque sent to her mum’s house, withholding the information from her husband and the divorce court.

Denise explained to the court that she “wanted to get out of [their] relationship for years”, but Thomas argued he had been “blindsided” and was left “confused” by what happened.

It was ruled that Denise violated laws around the disclosure of assets and funds before a divorce, acting in fraud or malice.

She was forced to pay her ex-husband 20 annual installments of $66,800 USD, amounting to the value of her entire win.

Denise’s lawyer Connolly Oyler said she would have had a chance of keeping the windfall if she’d been honest and told her husband and the divorce court about the jackpot.