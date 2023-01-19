The Project

Woman Embarrassed She Copped A $500 Traffic Fine Over Misunderstood Road Rule

Woman Embarrassed She Copped A $500 Traffic Fine Over Misunderstood Road Rule

“They say you learn something new every day.”

Melbourne woman Lucinda McGarrity was shocked to learn that it was, in fact, illegal to run through a yellow light.

She took to TikTok to recount her experience.

“Today, I learnt that it is illegal to drive through an amber light unless it’s 100% necessary to do so.”

McGarrity explains that she was pulled over in a “very dramatic fashion” at 8:30 am on Monday morning.

“There were police sirens. I was pulled over in front of Florian, mind you. If you’re from Melbourne, you know.”

McGarrity recounts feeling embarrassed as onlookers got the “show of their life” while she was “getting drug tested and breath tested, bawling [her] eyes out” and receiving the $500 fine.

The TikTok video has now copped over 48,000 views.

Some people took to the comments to share their disdain for the road rule.

“Fight the fine; it’s so extreme. Try to get out of it!” one user said.

“Better just slam on the breaks as soon as it turns yellow. Ten car pile up in the city, but you’d have done nothing illegal.”

“How do they justify such a high fine for such a small offence.”

However, some were shocked that many did not know about this road rule.

One user said, “the comments are scaring me. How does no one know this? That’s the whole purpose of the amber light (to slow down)”.

@c1ndarella Happy Monday #melbourne #carlton #driving #happymonday #psa ♬ original sound - Lucinda McGarrity
