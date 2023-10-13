The Project

Woman Eats 48 Oysters As A Starter Before Date Never Returns From The Loo

An Atlanta man snuck away from a restaurant after his date ate 48 oysters as an appetiser.

Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia, claims that it has the “freshest oysters” in the city.

Tiktoker @equanaaa begins her video by saying that “they got the best oysters in Atlanta.”

The Tiktoker explained that she had gone on a date with this man because he had been pestering her to go out with him, and she gave in and suggested going to Fontaine’s.

In the video, Equana films herself drizzling Tabasco and lemon over the oysters and then loudly slurping them down. “I had to. It was so good.” After finishing the oysters, which were a “10 out of 10”, Equana proceeded to order crab cakes and potatoes.

After the meal, the pair receive the bill when Equana’s date excuses himself to go to the bathroom but never returns.

“Why the f*** [he] say he going to the bathroom and never come back. I’m like hold on, it’s been like 10, 20, 30 minutes.”

The total on the bill was $184 ($AU 291) before the tip. Later on, Equana texted the man, “Running out on a tab is crazy.” To which the unnamed man said he would transfer her money for the drinks.

People rushed to the comments to defend the man’s actions due to the loud slurping.

“I’m in here hollering [because] you was slurping up them oysters and that man was plotting his escape,” one user wrote.

“Well DAMN mama! The slurping alone would have made me leave,” another said.

“He sat there for all 48?” one baffled user asked.

@equanaaa #hebrokeyallendofstory #fontainesoysterhouse #oysters ♬ original sound - EquanaB
Taylor Swift Releases Eras Tour Movie Early Due To High Demand
Taylor Swift Releases Eras Tour Movie Early Due To High Demand

