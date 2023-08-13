The Project

Woman Drops Out Of Being A Bridesmaid After Bride Tried To Charge Her $10,000 To Attend Wedding

One woman has left the internet shocked after revealing she dropped out of being a bridesmaid after the bride required her to spend $10,000 to be part of the wedding.

Grace explained that she was chosen to be a bridesmaid for someone in a “different tax bracket” than her. 

The hefty price tag would cover the cost of many of the pre-wedding events, including the bridal shower, bachelorette party, pre-wedding spa holiday. Not only that, but also the destination wedding in Bali. 

“I kid you not. I think I was in the wrong pay bracket to be friends with this person,” she told Smallzy’s Surgery on Nova. 

She then said that she had “graciously stepped away” after realising she would not be able to spend that amount of money. 

“My drama focused more around finances,” Grace told Smallzy. “The bridal drama was that it was a $10,000 package to be involved in the wedding.”

“It was all of the pre-events. So that was the $250-a-head bridal shower with her mum and all her aunties, there was a $500 bachelorette party, there was a pre-wedding holiday, to prepare and a spa weekend. And the destination wedding itself in Bali,” she said. 

“Me and my tax bracket, I'm not that girl. I'm so sorry, peace out, love you, have a great time,” she said.

“Now let me preface this by saying I was on scholarship. I was that kid in hand-me-downs. I bought my own car and this doll was rocking up in her daddy's Mercedes.”

“I really didn't expect an invite, let alone a bridesmaid invitation so when it came I was already a little bit like, 'Oh, okay, it has now come to my attention that potentially this girl doesn't have that many friends'.”

“To be fair to her credit. She actually took it pretty well. I think I did it in a tactful enough way that she didn't hate me."

