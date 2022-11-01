Woman Dresses As Ali G To Work On Halloween, Only To Find Nobody Else Dresses Up

Taking to TikTok @megbeaudry shared the hilarious scene of being dressed as Ali G (facial hair and all) as she sat in a boardroom.

Everyone else in the meeting is wearing normal business attire as she pans to herself in her costume.

The video quickly racked up over a whopping 1.9 million views, with viewers in stitches.

https://www.tiktok.com/@megbeaudry/video/7160212234944154885?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

She confirmed she hadn’t brought a change of clothes to work, so had to carry on the day in the outfit.

'As you can see, this is a very serious meeting. Wait for it... FML' she said in the video.

Many rushed to the comments laughing at the awkward situation, while others described similar situations that had happened to them.

One person wrote: 'I once did a six hour shift, in a large Sainsbury's, dressed as Kermit the frog..no one else dressed up.'