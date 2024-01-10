Woman Disrupts Overnight Flight With Flashing Rainbow Phone Charger

In a clip posted to Reddit, the charging cable in question can be seen strobing a series of colours in an otherwise dimly lit cabin.

Commenters voiced their disapproval of the charger and support of everyone subjected to the flashing rainbow display.

“Some people are literally the inverse to social anxiety and it really shows,” said one person.

“My blood is boiling on your behalf,” said another, while many questioned why a flight attendant didn’t intervene.

Others pointed out that such a device could be dangerous to people with epilepsy. I’d like to point out that it could also be very dangerous to sit next to me with that thing if I’m trying to sleep.

The original poster said they just pulled their hood up over their head and endured. I’d have wrapped the hoodie around the cable and tossed it out the window so well done that woman for her restraint.