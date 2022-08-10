Woman Discovers Typo on Grandmother’s Gravestone 30 Years Later

Typo shame is a shame like no other. Ever sent a text with a spelling mistake and not noticed for an hour? Awful. What about if you used the wrong ‘there’ in a group email and were blissfully unaware for days? Cringe. Well, try being a stonemason who engraved a typo in a woman’s gravestone, and it wasn’t picked up for thirty years. Unfathomable.

In Wales, a woman visited her grandmother’s grave for the first time since she passed thirty-years earlier and made the dreadful discovery that the gravestone had a pretty significant error.

Where it was supposed to write, ‘a doting grandmother’, it read, ‘adopting grandmother’, which really changed the tone of the situation on account of it not actually making sense.

The dumbfounded granddaughter was confused as to how no one picked this up over the thirty-years. Her mother was too upset to ever visit the grave, and due to geographical distance, she was unable to pay her respects in person until recently.

After discovering the spelling mistake, the granddaughter took to the internet to seek advice on how to amend the situation. In a post on Mumsnet she asked, “Am I being unreasonable to want to get it fixed at a cost of a few thousand? Or should I leave it?”

One option is for her to find the original stonemason and request for them fix their mistake, but chances are, they’ve since died of typo shame.