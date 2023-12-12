Woman Discovers People Shower Facing Different Directions And It Causes A Huge Debate

Well, here’s something that doesn’t happen very often - the internet is arguing over something pretty inane.

Tiktoker Alexandra Lee posted a video that explained her shock when she found out not everyone showers the same way.

After a heated discussion with her mother, she realised that when people shower, some prefer to face towards the showerhead, while some prefer to face away from the showerhead.

Of course, people move around in the shower usually, but there is usually a preferred stance when they get in or for the majority of the time.

Alexandra prefers to face away from the showerhead, while her mother prefers to face the water flow.

Many other people weighed in on the debate, with some people shouting “FRONT-FACERS UNITE” in the comment section.

We’re all just desperate for some sense of community, aren’t we?

The video has so far pulled an eye-watering 5.3 million views, which is pretty impressive, but whichever side of the debate you find yourself on - I think we can all agree; it doesn’t matter which way you face, as long as you clean your butt.