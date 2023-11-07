Woman Discovers Disgusting Reason Why Her Dishwasher Was Not Cleaning Her Dishes

The US-based TikToker, Bean, shared that her dishwasher never seemed to clean her dishes after she had been living in her apartment for a year.

That was until she discovered that you need to wash the filter in the appliance.

“Am I the only one who never knew we were supposed to be deep cleaning our dishwashers?” she said in the video while she pulled out the filter from her dishwasher, covered in dirt and grime.

“This is what I found,” she said. “It was so disgusting, every time I think about the fact that I was washing my dishes in this, it literally makes me gag.”

She also was unsure if the renters before her had been using the same filter without cleaning it out.

Bean then explained how she deep-cleaned her dishwasher using baking soda and vinegar.

She first soaked the filter parts in her sink with dishwashing liquid and hot water to loosen all the gunk and debris caught in there. “And let me tell you, I was scrubbing because of how caked on everything was, I use this sponge and another little scrubby thing to finally get everything off.”

Next, she sprinkled a generous amount of baking soda at the bottom of the dishwasher, placed white vinegar in a container in the top drawer and put a cycle on.

After everything was cleaned, she then placed the filter back into the appliance. “Once everything was put back together I filled up my dishwasher, put some soap in it, and ran a cycle. Everything came out looking and smelling so clean.”

“This was so gross, but I'm so glad I found it & was able to get it all clean!

“My dishwasher is running a million times better & smells so much cleaner!” she said in the video.